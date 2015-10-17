By Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 A team of Chinese firms,
along with the Export-Import Bank of China, wants to build and
finance a large part of California's proposed 800-mile
high-speed rail project.
The firms expressed their interest last month in a 23-page
document sent to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The
authority asked private companies from around the globe to help
shape the state's strategy to launch the first stage of its
train line, considered the most ambitious infrastructure project
in the United States.
Led by China Railway International, the Chinese team
proposed it could provide big elements of the project, including
design expertise, construction, equipment procurement, and
rolling stock. It also proposed financing from the Export-Import
Bank of China.
By packaging large pieces of the high-speed rail line
together, for delivery by a single contractor, the project's
cost and construction timeline would be greatly reduced, the
team proposed.
"To the Chinese team, a relatively large-scale contract is
proper and reasonable," said the letter, obtained by Reuters
through a Public Records Act request.
California's high-speed rail line would run trains at speeds
of up to 220 miles per hour between Los Angeles and San
Francisco by 2029 and, later, expand to San Diego and
Sacramento.
The United States is a key target for China's rail industry,
even though policymakers have been split over the need for
high-speed rail and some have taken a dim view of Chinese
involvement. Last month, a unit of China's CRRC Corp
, the world's biggest train maker by revenue, agreed
to a deal to help build a high-speed link between Las Vegas and
Los Angeles.
California still needs a large amount of funding to complete
its rail line. About $13.2 billion of the estimated $68 billion
has been raised through state and federal funds, plus a pledge
of cap-and-trade proceeds, or funds paid by companies to offset
carbon emissions.
The Chinese team proposed that under "appropriate loan
conditions," the Export-Import Bank of China could "satisfy the
financing needs of the project."
But the Chinese also warned that California should provide
additional public financing and guarantee future project debt to
appease uneasy investors.
"Due to the huge financing gap of the project, potential
private investors and lenders may be cautious," the Chinese team
wrote.
China has recently clinched contracts in Russia, the latest
in an aggressive push to procure high-speed rail deals overseas.
It faced hurdles in Mexico and Indonesia due to bureaucratic
flip-flops in those countries.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by David Gregorio)