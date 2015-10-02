SACRAMENTO Oct 2 California high-speed rail
officials on Friday downplayed the impact the possible
appointment of long-time project opponent and California Rep.
Kevin McCarthy to Speaker of the House would have on the
project's future.
"At this point we've got federal money, we have not received
any new federal money in five years and our current plans do not
assume any new federal money," Jeff Morales, CEO of the
California High-Speed Rail Authority, told Reuters in an
interview.
The 800-mile (1,287 km) high-speed rail line - which would
connect Los Angeles and San Francisco by 2029 with trains
hurtling at 220 miles per hour - is considered the most
ambitious infrastructure project currently planned in the United
States.
