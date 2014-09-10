By Robin Respaut
| Sept 10
Sept 10 The state of California announced on
Wednesday that it had obtained a record-low yield on $2.8
billion of borrowed cash.
Revenue Anticipation Notes (RANs) were sold in a
competitive-bid auction in which 16 brokers-dealers submitted 76
bids for $16.9 billion of RANs, more than five times the amount
offered. The sold notes carry a yield of 0.107 percent, the
lowest ever in a California RAN sale, the State Treasurer's
Office said.
The state awarded RANs to 10 broker-dealers, including $1
billion to Morgan Stanley, $688 million to J.P. Morgan
Securities, and $400 million to Goldman Sachs, which submitted
the lowest bid, at 0.04 percent net interest cost for a $50
million bundle.
"This was an outstanding result, and that almost seems like
an understatement given the numbers," State Treasurer Bill
Lockyer said in a statement. "It shows what you can do in the
market with a demonstrated commitment to sound budgeting and
sustained fiscal discipline."
California sells RANs to cover seasonal cash flow imbalances
that occur during the fiscal year. In August, total revenues for
California's second month of the fiscal year came in at $6.7
billion, 5.3 percent below estimates. State Controller John
Chiang attributed most of this shortfall reflected a one-time
transfer of sales tax revenues.
Wednesday's sale was California's first competitively bid
RAN deal since 1997, and the smallest deal since the $1.5
billion cash flow borrowing in fiscal year 2006-2007. The small
size reflects California's improved financial condition,
according to the State Treasurer's Office.
This week's notes mature on June 22, 2015.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Grant McCool)