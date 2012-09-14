Sept 14 California's rating might be upgraded within the next two years, but an improvement from the current A-minus rating depends on whether the state's deficit-closing steps produce recurring savings, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"If the budget assumptions hold, including on a cash basis, we could raise the state's rating within the next two years," the Wall Street credit agency said on Thursday.

S&P said it has positive outlooks on the state's almost $74 billion of general obligations and $1.9 billion of Proposition 1A bonds.

California, the nation's most populous state, is often the biggest issuer in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market. Despite its serious fiscal problems, investors have proved eager for its bonds.

California next taps the bond market with a $1.5 billion general obligation sale on Sept. 21, when a three-day retail order period begins.

In August, the state got a total of $17.8 billion of orders for the $10 billion of revenue anticipation notes it sold, which were priced at 0.33 percent and at 0.43 percent, depending on the maturity..

California's economy benefits from its prominent colleges and universities and businesses, whose innovations attract venture capital, S&P said.

"We believe a strong indicator of fiscal improvement would be a reduction in the general fund's dependence on internal cash loans and a decline in the balances on its budgetary liabilities," S&P said.

On the negative side of the ledger, California's revenue tends to be volatile and its fiscal decisions are "at times delayed and suboptimal," S&P said.

Another problem is California's "large debt, retirement benefit, and budgetary liabilities," S&P said.

Unless a temporary income tax on wealthy individuals wins voter approval in November, a $2.5 billion budget deficit will open up - even after the state has enacted severe midyear cuts, it said.