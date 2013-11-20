SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Citing the strengthening revenue pledged for California's Economic Recovery Bonds, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it raised its long-term ratings and underlying ratings on $4.58 billion of the outstanding debt to 'AA' from 'A-plus.'

The upgrade reflects the bonds' requirement for special sales tax revenues (SSTR) above forecast be used for early redemption of outstanding debt, said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gabriel Petek.

"This structural feature amplifies, in our view, the beneficial effects of strengthening SSTR collection trends on the ERBs' credit quality," Petek said.

S&P's outlook on the bonds is stable. California voters in 2004 authorized the state to issue up to $15 billion of the debt. The state sold $10.9 billion of the debt in its 2004 fiscal year and $3.2 billion of the bonds in its 2008 fiscal year to raise cash and to help balance its budgets.