Aug 5 Moody's Investors Service late on Friday
said it affirmed California's A1 general obligation bond rating
and maintained the state's stable outlook.
The stable outlook affects about $95 billion in net
tax-supported debt outstanding.
The A1 rating on the state includes its volatile tax revenue
structure and governance issues, primarily "restrictions placed
on the legislature in the budgeting process and a reluctance to
build reserves, which has made it difficult for the state to
address economic and revenue downturns."
Moody's said the rating also "reflects the state's large,
diverse economy and high wealth, and the long-term liabilities
(debt, unfunded pension liabilities, and repayment of other
obligations captured in negative audited balances) that are
moderately high compared to other states."