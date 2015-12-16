By Alexandria Sage
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 California, the largest
car market in the United States, issued draft rules on Wednesday
for self-driving cars, requiring a licensed driver inside the
vehicle in case of failure in a plan that stresses safety.
The regulations by the Department of Motor Vehicles are
intended to help nurture the state's nascent but fast-growing
autonomous vehicle technology industry while allowing
traditional car companies and new entrants like Alphabet Inc
and Apple Inc to safely deploy their
self-driving cars already in development.
The rules, which will face a period of public comment before
being finalized, set out a path to take the industry from the
current stage of vehicle testing to actually rolling them out to
consumers.
California has been at the forefront of the fast-growing
autonomous vehicle industry, fueled by technology companies in
Silicon Valley, and is one of a handful of states to have passed
regulations enabling self-driving car testing on public roads.
Currently, 11 companies have permits to drive autonomous
vehicles on public roads in the state, provided there is a
licensed driver in the car, with Ford being the most-recent
entrant.
The proposed regulations require certification and
third-party testing for carmakers, as well as regular reports
back to the DMV for a period of three years. Data from that
testing will be used to inform future regulation, the DMV said.
Manufacturers are also required to disclose the data they
collect, other than from safety systems, and obtain approval to
collect it. Concerns that self-driving cars could be a way for
major data collectors like Google to collect information on
consumers have fueled privacy concerns.
Google - which is operating its self-driving cars on the
streets of Palo Alto, California and Austin, Texas - and other
carmakers and suppliers have said the technology to build
self-driving cars should be ready by 2020.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Alan Crosby)