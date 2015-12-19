(Adds details through to reflect exclusive interview with the
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Dec 18 An Applebee's waiter in
central California turned over $32,000 in cash that a family
forgot at a table, an amount that exceeds his annual salary
after taxes, because it was the right thing to do, the waiter
told Reuters in an exclusive interview on Friday.
Brian Geery, 33, said he found a canvas pouch at a table in
the restaurant where he works in Fresno after a family finished
eating, and noticed a rectangular shape inside.
He showed the pouch to his manager, who suggested it might
contain medicine, and at his boss's suggestion Geery opened the
pouch to check.
The rectangular shape was a stack of bills.
"I couldn't believe it, I'd never seen so much cash in my
life before," Geery said.
Carrie Hellyer, Applebee's regional director, said Geery
declined a reward from the family, and initially withheld his
name from media outlets wishing to cover the story.
"He just said that he did it because it was the right thing
to do and he didn't want the right thing being overwhelmed by
anything else," Hellyer said.
Geery, a 10-year Applebee's veteran who said the money
exceeded his annual income after taxes, gave the pouch to his
manager and went back to waiting tables.
"I'm a big believer in karma," he said. "I just feel like
you treat others as you would want to be treated."
The cash was picked up by police later in the day, said
Fresno police spokesman Lieutenant Joe Gomez.
When the family called police on Thursday to report the
loss, arrangements were made for them to pick it up at the
station, Gomez said.
Underscoring the waiter's honesty, Hellyer said there was no
surveillance camera in the area where the family left their
money.
Gomez said the money was returned to the family only after a
detective determined it was obtained legally. The cash came from
rental properties and a Mexican restaurant the family operates
in San Jose, he said.
"You know how some people don't use banks, I think they're
that type of person," he said.
The family had attempted to rent a safe deposit box at a
bank on Wednesday, but one was not immediately available, he
added. As a result, he said, they had the cash with them at
Applebee's when they went there to eat and simply forgot it.
