By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 A bill to create a
state-run retirement plan for roughly 7 million private workers
in California advanced through the state Assembly on Thursday in
a victory for legislators concerned that a lack of savings leads
to poverty for many retirees.
The bill would launch the California Secure Choice
Retirement Plan, a program to cover California workers who do
not receive a company-sponsored retirement, such as a pension or
401(k) plan.
Workers employed at companies with five or more employees
would be automatically enrolled, but they may opt out if they
choose not to participate.
"Without a secure plan, retirement for millions of
hard-working Californians will remain a mirage, always on the
horizon but never materializing," California Senate President
Kevin de Leon said in a statement on Thursday.
"And their Golden Years - a time to enjoy the fruits of
lifelong toil - will be fraught with financial uncertainty,
poverty, and government dependency," he said.
The vote comes on the same day the U.S. Department of Labor
finalized rules aimed at making it easier for states to set up
retirement savings plans for workers. Eight states have already
passed legislation creating their own retirement savings
arrangements.
Every day in California, 1,000 people reach the retirement
age of 65, according to the governor's office. About half of
those will retire into poverty because they do not have access
to retirement options, according to the University of California
Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education.
Opponents of the California state-run retirement plan said
that while well meaning, the bill itself is flawed.
"Rather than creating a new type of retirement account, the
state should just auto-enroll those workers in IRAs," said Kyle
Hauptman, executive director of the Main Street Growth Project,
a small business and pro-growth advocacy group.
"The IRA already exists, works well, provides more investor
choice and is easier to use for those who may someday leave
California. This is a classic case of government trying to do
what the private sector already does well," he said.
The state bill, which passed by a vote of 47-23, now moves
back to the Senate for a concurrence vote before heading to
Governor Jerry Brown's desk.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Andrew Hay)