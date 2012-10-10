SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 California's September
revenue came in $162.5 million, or 2.2 percent, below projection
in the state budget as revenue from sales and corporate taxes
fell below expectation, State Controller John Chiang's office
said on Wednesday.
Weaker than expected tax receipts last month put
California's first fiscal quarter revenue slightly below target
ahead of a November ballot on proposed tax hikes to help balance
the state's books.
Revenue from personal income taxes, California's most
important source of revenue, was stronger in September than
expected, which helped offset other shortfalls in revenue from
taxes insurance company earnings, sales of alcoholic beverages
and cigarettes and miscellaneous sources, Chiang's' office said
in a report.
The state's government last month ended the first quarter of
its fiscal year with overall revenue off from the estimate in
its budget by about $200 million, or by 1.1 percent, which
"indicates that the State's cash position - its ability to pay
bills in full and on time - is stable," Chiang said in a
statement.
California's revenue report comes as voters prepare to vote
next month on a ballot measure pushed by Governor Jerry Brown
that would raise the state's sales tax along with personal
income tax rates on the wealthy.
If voters reject the measure, California's government may
need to impose spending cuts that would strike hard at education
programs to run a balanced budget. Revenue raised by the measure
would prevent the cuts in the short term and be used to bolster
the state's general fund in future years.
Brown's measure faces competition from another ballot that
would raise personal income tax rates on annual earnings on all
but the poorest Californians to raise money for school spending
and early childhood programs and to repay state debt.