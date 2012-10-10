SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 California's September revenue came in $162.5 million, or 2.2 percent, below projection in the state budget as revenue from sales and corporate taxes fell below expectation, State Controller John Chiang's office said on Wednesday.

Weaker than expected tax receipts last month put California's first fiscal quarter revenue slightly below target ahead of a November ballot on proposed tax hikes to help balance the state's books.

Revenue from personal income taxes, California's most important source of revenue, was stronger in September than expected, which helped offset other shortfalls in revenue from taxes insurance company earnings, sales of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes and miscellaneous sources, Chiang's' office said in a report.

The state's government last month ended the first quarter of its fiscal year with overall revenue off from the estimate in its budget by about $200 million, or by 1.1 percent, which "indicates that the State's cash position - its ability to pay bills in full and on time - is stable," Chiang said in a statement.

California's revenue report comes as voters prepare to vote next month on a ballot measure pushed by Governor Jerry Brown that would raise the state's sales tax along with personal income tax rates on the wealthy.

If voters reject the measure, California's government may need to impose spending cuts that would strike hard at education programs to run a balanced budget. Revenue raised by the measure would prevent the cuts in the short term and be used to bolster the state's general fund in future years.

Brown's measure faces competition from another ballot that would raise personal income tax rates on annual earnings on all but the poorest Californians to raise money for school spending and early childhood programs and to repay state debt.