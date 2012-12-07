GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 7 California's November revenue came in $806.8 million below projection in its budget, a disappointing development in light of signs that the most populous U.S. state's economy is on the mend, State Controller John Chiang's office said on Friday.
The office said in a statement that revenue from personal income taxes, the state's most important source of revenue, missed budget estimates by $842.5 million and revenue from corporate taxes missed projections by $187.8 million. Revenue from sales taxes, the state's third key source of revenue, exceeded expectations by $99.0 million.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.