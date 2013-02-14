MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 California's revenue in January came in $5.099 billion over forecast in Governor Jerry Brown's state budget plan, propelled by a surge in revenue from personal income tax collections following voter-approved income tax increases in November, the state's finance department said on Thursday.
Personal income tax revenue was $4.951 billion above projection, while the state's fiscal-year-to-date revenue is $5.112 billion above expectation, the department said in a report.
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)