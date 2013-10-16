SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 California's revenue for
September came in $392 million above projection in the state's
budget, putting it $136 million above forecast for the current
fiscal year that began in July, the state's finance department
said on Wednesday.
Revenue from personal income taxes, California's most
important source of revenue, was $458 million above forecast
last month, while revenue from sales taxes was $170 million
above projection in the state budget.
Revenue from corporate taxes was $119 million below forecast
and insurance-tax revenue missed the budget's projection by $93
million. Results for less important revenue sources were mixed.
California's economy is on the upswing, and that, paired
with voter-approved tax increases last year, is lifting the
revenue of the most populous U.S. state.
Governor Jerry Brown earlier this year ended a decade of
deficits by signing into law a state budget with a surplus and
that modestly increases spending.
Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed its 'A' rating on
approximately $74 billion of California's outstanding general
obligation bonds. Fitch had raised its rating on the debt from
'A-minus' in August.
"Institutionalized changes to fiscal management in recent
years, combined with the ongoing economic and revenue recovery
have enabled the state to materially improve its overall fiscal
standing," Fitch said in a report. "Notable progress includes
timely, more structurally sound budgets, spending restraint, and
sizable reductions in budgetary debt."