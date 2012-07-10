(Adds comments, details, background)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 California's June revenue
came in $247 million above Governor Jerry Brown's budget plan, a
gain fueled by a strong increase in revenue from personal income
taxes, the state's most important revenue source, the state
controller's office said on Tuesday.
Revenue from personal income taxes was $496.3 million above
projections, revenue from sales taxes was $1.3 million above
forecast and revenue from corporate taxes was $305.7 million
below estimates, State Controller John Chiang's office said in a
statement.
"The fiscal year ended with solid numbers in June - the
State's largest revenue month - but some revenue streams remain
weak," Chiang said in the statement.
It noted California closed the fiscal year ended June 30
with a cash deficit of $9.6 billion that it is covering with
temporary internal borrowing from special funds.
Brown last month signed a budget, hammered out with fellow
Democrats who control the legislature, for the fiscal year that
began on July 1 that closed a $15.7 billion deficit.
The budget relies on spending cuts, fund transfers and new
revenue based on the assumption that voters in November will
approve a ballot measure advanced by Brown that would raise the
state's sales tax and increase income tax rates on the wealthy.
If voters reject the measure, California will need to cut
more spending, including more than $5 billion in spending on
politically popular education programs, to keep its books
balanced, Brown has said.
(Reporting by Jim Christie Editing by Gary Crosse and James
Dalgleish)