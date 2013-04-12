SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 California needs about
another $6.3 billion in revenue from personal income taxes net
of refunds this month to stay on track with revenue estimates in
Governor Jerry Brown's state budget plan, its budget watchdog
agency said in a report on Thursday.
So far this month California has collected about $2.2
billion in revenue from personal income taxes, net of refunds,
according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.
April is the most important month for collecting revenue
from personal income taxes in California, the most populous U.S.
state.
State analysts are uncertain whether California's revenue
from personal income taxes, a key source of its revenue, will
remain on track with estimates in Brown's initial budget plan,
which projects the state budget can swing to surplus in its next
fiscal year after years of deficits.
That outlook depends on the economy strengthening, new
revenue coming from income and sales tax increases approved by
voters in November and lawmakers agreeing with Brown's plan to
restrain spending.
An analyst at the Legislative Analyst's Office said
California's revenues this month and in March were encouraging.
"So far so good," he said.
Strong inflows from personal income taxes helped lift
California's overall revenue in March by $395.5 million, or 7.2
percent, above the estimate in Brown's budget plan, State
Controller John Chiang's office said on Wednesday.
California collected $64.7 billion in general fund revenue
between the start of its current fiscal year in July and March,
some $4.7 billion more than forecast by Brown's office, Chiang's
office said.
Chiang said it was too early to tell if California's revenue
gains would last as it was unclear whether they had been
propelled by an improving economy or if changes in state and
federal tax laws had prompted taxpayers to pay up earlier than
usual.
California's leaders will by the end of the month have a
better grasp on the state's revenue, which will inform a revised
budget plan for the fiscal year beginning in July. Brown must
give the plan to lawmakers in May.