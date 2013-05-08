SAN FRANCISCO May 8 California collected $15.03
billion in revenue in April, putting the state's fiscal year to
date revenue at $4.6 billion above the estimates in Governor
Jerry Brown's initial budget plan, the state controller's office
said on Wednesday.
Overall revenue in April missed the budget estimate by
$119.9 million, but was up $5.4 billion from the same month a
year earlier - an increase of 55.9 percent - propelled by rising
incomes and consumer spending, the controller's office said in a
report.
"On balance, California's fiscal health has improved
materially and the state is beginning to turn the corner," it
said.
The report came a week ahead of Brown's expected release of
his revised budget plan for the state's fiscal year beginning in
July. The new plan will incorporate the latest revenue
information.
In his initial plan, Brown projected deficit-prone
California's budget could swing to surpluses as the economy
improves and if lawmakers support his efforts to restrain
spending.