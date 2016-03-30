Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 The city of San Bernardino reached a settlement in its municipal bankruptcy on Tuesday that gives pension bondholders a 60 percent haircut.
The deal reduces the city's payments to pension bondholders by $45 million. The payments will be made over 30 years, starting one year after San Bernardino's Chapter 9 plan is confirmed, according to the city.
"The settlement will end the costly legal battles between the City and the settling creditors over confirmation of the City's Chapter 9 Plan of Adjustment, as well as how much the creditors are to be paid," City attorney Gary Saenz said in a statement.
San Bernardino declared bankruptcy in 2012 with a $45 million deficit. Along with Detroit and Stockton, its bankruptcy has been closely watched by the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Alan Crosby)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.