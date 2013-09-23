SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 Bigger payments to
California's pension fund for teachers and other rising costs
will challenge school district finances despite an increase in
education spending by the state, a report released by Fitch
Ratings said on Monday.
"Fitch views California school districts' credit quality as
confronting considerable pent-up cost pressures after years of
service reductions, wage stagnation and substantial pension
underfunding," the report said.
"These pressures in some cases could neutralize or overwhelm
recent state funding improvements and potential outyear gains,"
the report added.
It noted some solutions proposed for improving the
California State Teachers' Retirement System's funding "could
result in substantially increased costs to school districts if
implemented."
California school districts also face additional pension
spending for workers covered by the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, which has raised contribution rates, the
ratings agency said in its report.
Spending by the state's school districts is also seen rising
due to parents calling for restoring services that were dropped
amid cost-cutting measures in recent years.
Additionally, teachers and school employees will demand pay
increases. "Some school districts have begun to implement wage
hikes for the first time in several years, a trend that Fitch
expects will be exacerbated as state funding increases given
rising pressure from labor groups," the report said.
Fitch expects ratings for California school districts to
stabilize over the near-to-medium term as the state's revenue
improves. But the ratings agency projected "significant costs
pressures" that could weigh on the ratings over the longer term
as temporary tax increases approved by voters last year expire.