BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
Nov 9 SeaWorld plans to phase out its killer whale show at its San Diego park next year as part of a comprehensive strategy unveiled on Monday to re-position the company amid criticism of how it treats orcas, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
A new orca experience in a more natural setting will take its place and debut in 2017, the newspaper said, citing a company document in advance of a webcast, where executives will unveil their vision for the company. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd - SEC filing
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results