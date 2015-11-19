WASHINGTON Nov 19 Police are searching the Los
Angeles International Airport, commonly known as LAX, for an
"unauthorized person" who tried to board a JetBlue
flight on Thursday, KTLA television station reported.
The flight was scheduled to depart for New York early in the
morning, but airport police received a call that an unauthorized
person was trying to use a boarding bridge to enter an aircraft,
according to KTLA, a Tribune Media Co broadcaster.
The flight was then delayed while the plane was towed to a
remote area of the airfield for a Los Angeles Police Department
bomb squad to conduct a search, KTLA said.
