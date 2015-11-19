(Recasts throughout with police saying alert apparent
misunderstanding over off-duty pilot)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Nov 19 A security alert over a
report of an unauthorized person trying to board a JetBlue
Airways plane at Los Angeles International Airport on
Thursday apparently was triggered by an off-duty pilot who ended
up taking another flight instead, airport police said.
The situation at the airport unfolded when an individual
dressed in a pilot's uniform was seen by an airline employee
attempting to enter a New York-bound JetBlue flight through the
plane's jetway bridge as the aircraft was being prepared for
departure.
Informed that none of the flight crew was supposed to have
yet arrived, the employee reported a possible "unauthorized
person" in the area, but the individual in question by then had
vanished, according to airport officials.
No passengers were on the plane at the time.
Police and bomb squad technicians were summoned, and the
plane was towed away from its gate at Terminal 3 for a search of
the aircraft while police combed the terminal for the mystery
person who was seen on the jetway, airport police spokesman Rob
Pedregon said. The flight's baggage also was put through
additional security screening.
Nothing suspicious was found in the aircraft or terminal,
and the plane was later returned to service and rolled back to
its gate, Pedregon said.
JetBlue said the incident involved Flight 24, an Airbus A321
that was bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New
York.
Investigators later concluded the individual whose
appearance sparked the security alert was believed to be an
off-duty pilot still in uniform who originally was on the
manifest for Flight 24 but decided instead to take a Virgin
America flight back to New York, Pedregon said. He said police
were working to confirm the circumstances of the apparent
misunderstanding.
Airline spokesman Morgan Johnston said about 140 passengers
were ultimately cleared to board, and the plane was set to make
a belated departure for New York.
The incident unfolded among heightened aviation security
concerns in the aftermath of the deadly attacks by gunmen and
suicide bombers in Paris last Friday that have been attributed
to Islamic State.
An FBI spokeswoman in Los Angeles said federal agents were
seeking to interview the off-duty pilot once he arrived in New
York.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Steve
Gorman, Andrew Hay and Jonathan Oatis)