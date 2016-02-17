BRIEF-Belo Sun receives interim suspension order for Volta Grande Project
* Belo Sun receives interim suspension order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project
WASHINGTON Feb 16 A U.S. judge on Tuesday instructed Apple to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a phone authorities say belonged to Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the alleged killers in the Dec. 2 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California.
FBI Director James Comey told members of the U.S. Congress last week that federal investigators have still been unable to access the contents of a cellphone belonging to one of the shooters due to encryption technology. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.0 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.