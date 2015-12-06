By Dustin Volz
NEW YORK Dec 6 The San Bernardino shootings are
reviving a debate about Washington's digital surveillance effort
to find and capture violent extremists, with the recent shutdown
of a U.S. cellphone spying program coming under renewed
criticism.
The debate is long-running and pits a huge and powerful
national security apparatus against privacy and civil rights
activists, who prevailed recently on the National Security
Agency's (NSA) bulk collection of cellphone metadata.
Just days before the shooting deaths of 14 people at an
office party in California by a husband and wife with radical
Islamist views but no extensive online profile, NSA bulk
metadata collection was halted, replaced by a narrower program.
With Democratic President Barack Obama set to address the
nation about counterterrorism on Sunday evening, some
Republicans were saying the bulk metadata program's shutdown
diminished national security.
Obama has "weakened our ability to gather intelligence
against potential adversaries," Republican presidential
candidate Senator Marco Rubio said on Sunday on CNN.
On Web content more generally, Republican Representative
Michael McCaul, chairman of the House of Representatives
Homeland Security Committee, said on Fox News Sunday that the
volume of material to be monitored is massive.
"You just can't stop it all when you have 200,000 ISIS
tweets per day on the Internet coming into the United States to
kill. ... The volume is so high and the chatter is so high that
it's almost impossible to stop it all."
Some lawmakers were expected to revive controversial
legislation that would require social media sites such as
Facebook and Twitter to inform the government
about posts that are deemed to promote "terrorist activity." (reut.rs/1IJM8kV).
There have also been calls to weaken phone encryption to
make it easier for the government to listen in. This idea has
met fierce opposition from technology companies and privacy
advocates, who warn weaker encryption would expose data to
malicious hackers and undermine the Internet's integrity.
Rubio said in his CNN remarks that the government now cannot
access cellphone records more than two years old.
Supporters of the USA Freedom Act, which was approved six
months ago and forced the NSA to adopt a more targeted phone
spying program, dispute Rubio's interpretation of it.
The new law, a result mainly of the Edward Snowden
disclosures, was backed by senior members of the intelligence
community, and replaced a system that two independent review
boards appointed by Obama concluded was ineffective.
