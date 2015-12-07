(Adds Royce comments, paragraphs 5-6)
By Roberta Rampton and Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Dec 6 President Barack
Obama on Sunday called on Silicon Valley to help address the
threat of militant groups using social media and electronic
communications to plan and promote violence, setting up renewed
debate over personal privacy online.
"I will urge high-tech and law enforcement leaders to make
it harder for terrorists to use technology to escape from
justice," Obama said in a televised Oval Office speech.
Obama used the address to try to reassure Americans nervous
about possible future attacks after the shooting deaths of 14
people at an office party in San Bernardino, California, by a
husband and wife with radical Islamist views.
The shootings have reinvigorated a long-running debate about
Washington's digital surveillance effort to find and capture
violent extremists, with at least one sign of Republican support
in the House of Representatives for Obama's agenda.
The Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee will
consider legislation on Wednesday calling for more details from
Obama on a strategy "to combat terrorist use of social media."
Committee Chairman Ed Royce said in a statement: "If we're
going to prevent additional attacks, President Obama is going to
have to lay out the broad, overarching strategy. ... And in the
House, we're committed to providing the support needed."
The White House wants tech firms to help by restricting the
use of social media for violent ends, a senior administration
official said on Sunday, speaking on background.
In coming days, the White House will talk to companies in
the tech sector about developing a "clearer understanding of
when we believe social media is being used actively and
operationally to promote terrorism," said the official.
Obama sees the need for the sector to work with law
enforcement when the use of social media "crosses the line" from
expressing views "into active terrorist plotting," the official
said.
"That is a deeply concerning line that we believe has to be
addressed. There are cases where we believe that individuals
should not have access to social media for that purpose," the
official said.
There have also been calls to weaken encryption to make it
easier for the government to monitor communications. That idea
has met fierce opposition from technology companies and privacy
advocates, who warn that weaker encryption would expose data to
malicious hackers and undermine the Internet's integrity.
The White House wants to keep talking to Silicon Valley
about encryption, saying U.S. allies in Europe and elsewhere
"want to make sure that encryption is not utilized in a way that
allows for a space, a dark space, for terrorist groups to be
plotting operations and attacks," the official said.
Some lawmakers were expected to revive legislation that
would require social media sites such as Facebook and
Twitter to inform the government about posts deemed to
promote "terrorist activity." (reut.rs/1IJM8kV).
CAMPAIGN ISSUE
The debate has also become part of the campaign for the
November 2016 presidential election. On Sunday, Hillary Clinton,
the front-runner in the Democratic race, said tech firms needed
to stop groups from recruiting and directing attacks, and from
celebrating violence.
"We're going to need help from Facebook and from YouTube and
from Twitter," Clinton said on ABC's "This Week."
"They're going to have to help us take down these
announcements and these appeals," Clinton said.
Twitter declined to comment on Clinton's comments, and
Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Current and former federal officials, Internet company
executives and outside experts all told Reuters that Facebook,
Twitter and YouTube had taken down more propaganda than ever
before in the past year - on their own and in tandem with
officials and activist groups.
"If there's a broad trend, it's that companies have become
more willing to take things down that are somehow involved in
terrorist recruitment or propaganda," said Andrew McLaughlin, a
former Google policy executive and deputy U.S. chief technology
officer in Obama's first term who is now executive chairman of
the media sharing site Digg.
