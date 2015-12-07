WASHINGTON Dec 6 The White House is urging Silicon Valley to help address the threat posed by militant groups by restricting the use of social media for planning and promoting violence, a senior administration official said on Sunday.

Last week's mass shooting in California has moved cyber defense against extremists to center stage in Washington.

In coming days, the White House will talk to companies in the tech sector about developing a "clearer understanding of when we believe social media is being used actively and operationally to promote terrorism," said the official, speaking on background.

President Barack Obama sees the need for the sector to work with law enforcement when the use of social media "crosses the line" from expressing views "into active terrorist plotting," the official said.

"That is a deeply concerning line that we believe has to be addressed. There are cases where we believe that individuals should not have access to social media for that purpose," the official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)