(Recasts with comments posted during shooting)
Dec 4 Comments praising the Islamic State were
posted during the California shooting to a Facebook page
established by the woman accused of helping to kill 14 people, a
Facebook Inc spokesman said on Friday.
The Facebook profile, established under an alias by Tashfeen
Malik, was removed by the company on Thursday for violating its
community standards, which prohibit praise or promotion of "acts
of terror," said the spokesman, who asked not to be named.
It was not clear whether the comments were posted by Malik
or by somebody else with access to her page.
The spokesman said there was pro-Islamic State content on
the page but declined to elaborate. A number of media reports,
citing law enforcement sources, said that she pledged allegiance
to the militant group.
Facebook is cooperating with law enforcement on the matter,
the spokesman added.
It was remains unclear how Facebook discovered the account
and how the company linked it to Malik.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Joseph Menn.; Editing by Jonathan
Weber and Lisa Shumaker)