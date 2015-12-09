(Updates to add webBank comment)
By Michael Erman and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK Dec 8 Prosper Marketplace's $28,500
loan to the husband of the couple that killed 14 people in
California last week risks drawing regulatory scrutiny of the
online lending industry's "fast and easy" business model.
Online lenders such as privately held Prosper and market
leader Lending Club Corp are part of a small, but
fast-growing industry. They advertise quick, unsecured loans to
potential borrowers, giving approval in minutes and money within
days.
Shooter Syed Rizwan Farook took out the loan from Prosper
around the middle of last month, according to a source familiar
with the matter. Authorities have said Farook, 28, and wife
Tashfeen Malik, 29, were radicalized Muslims. The Federal Bureau
of Investigation has said that the Dec. 2 attack is being
investigated as an "act of terrorism."
"This is certainly not a good storyline to be associated
with," said Morningstar analyst Timothy Puls. "There's not a
whole lot of regulation on this industry and we think that's
coming."
Online lenders such as Prosper are not regulated as banks
because they do not finance loans themselves. After vetting
potential borrowers using proprietary algorithms they get a
bank, often Utah-based WebBank, to write the loans. Prosper and
its competitors then sell the loans to investors.
Fox News first reported that Farook received a deposit of
$28,500 from WebBank.com around Nov. 18. This is the Prosper
loan, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The Utah industrial bank has been central to the growth of
the online lending industry, allowing the companies to "rent"
its bank charter and charge interest rates above usury laws in
other states such as New York.
"WebBank evaluates all loan applications in accordance with
legal requirements including U.S. anti-terrorism and
anti-money-laundering laws," WebBank said in a statement. "In
addition, the Bank continually works with regulators to address
their inquiries and concerns and will fully cooperate with law
enforcement agencies investigating this matter."
Prosper and WebBank's links to Farook could put pressure on
the banks that originate their loans to do more of their own due
diligence because they are ultimately responsible for monitoring
their customers, even if the loan is only on their books for a
short period of time.
Individual banks have been fined hundreds of millions of
dollars in recent years for failing to root out customers who
were using money for illegal purposes.
"The law generally doesn't recognize that 'our business
partner is taking care of it,'" said David Long, founder of
Northern California Fraud Prevention Solutions, an anti-money
laundering consultancy in San Francisco, where Prosper is based.
Banks typically dictate the types of information that they
want platforms to review about prospective customers, said one
executive who runs a peer-to-peer lender who declined to be
named because of the sensitivity of the topic.
The information includes income, credit scores, and
confirming that the U.S. Treasury Department has not deemed the
customer a prospective terrorist.
It is still unclear whether anything about the peer-to-peer
loan should have raised any red flags about the parties
involved, said Alma Angotti, a director at Navigant Consulting,
Inc who advises companies on anti-money-laundering issues.
"The best controls in the world are not going to prevent
someone from doing something bad," said Angotti, noting that
people who borrow from a traditional bank can also use the loan
proceeds for illicit purposes.
Online lenders are projected to originate $23 billion of
consumer loans this year according to Morgan Stanley, nearly
double the amount they issued last year. But that is still a
sliver of the whole market, which has more than $840 billion of
outstanding loans according to Goldman Sachs.
The U.S. Treasury Department conducted a review of the
industry's regulatory framework over the summer. It has not yet
released any recommendations.
But more scrutiny may be coming, especially after the
shooting, according to Guggenheim Partners analyst Jaret
Seiberg.
"The issue may end up being whether marketplace lenders are
too easy of a source of cash to finance terrorist attacks,"
Seiberg wrote in a research note, in which he predicted that
Congress would investigate the loan.
"This is likely to become political, which is what makes it
dangerous. As we often write, perception trumps reality when it
comes to Washington. So if the perception is that marketplace
loans are too easy to get, then that could be seen as true
regardless of what underwriting and (anti-money laundering)
systems are in place."
