WASHINGTON Dec 10 The White House on Thursday
said it was possible it would ask Congress to reform the fiancée
visa program that allowed California shooter Tashfeen Malik to
enter the United States, but not until more was learned from the
probe of the shooting.
"It certainly is possible that after this investigation has
made more progress ... that we may ask Congress for some
additional assistance in reforming the program that allowed the
female terrorist into the United States," White House spokesman
Josh Earnest said. "But there's still more information that
needs to be learned."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Tim Ahmann)