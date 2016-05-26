May 26 The California Public Utilities
Commission (CPUC) granted storage procurement authority to
Southern California Edison in order to ensure
reliable natural gas and electricity supply to areas impacted by
the Aliso Canyon leak in Los Angeles, California.
The CPUC is pursuing activities to alleviate the electric
reliability risks to the Los Angeles Basin, following a major
natural gas leak at the Aliso Canyon underground gas storage
facility, it said in release on Thursday.
Owned by Southern California Gas Co, a division
of San Diego-based Sempra Energy, Aliso Canyon is the
fourth-largest underground gas reserve of its kind in the United
States.
But following a prolonged gas leak that forced thousands
from nearby homes in the northern Los Angeles community of
Porter Ranch, SoCal Gas is barred from storing more gas at the
site until all the wells there are thoroughly inspected and
either deemed safe or shut down.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)