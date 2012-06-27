June 27 The credit rating for Stockton,
California was cut to default (D) from selective default (SD) by
Standard & Poor's on Wednesday, which cited expectations that
the city will not pay "substantially" all of its obligations as
they come due.
S&P Credit Analyst Chris Morgan, in a statement, added: "We
understand the city plans to file for bankruptcy protection
under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code."
A bankruptcy filing by Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 in
the state's Central Valley, is expected as soon as Wednesday.
The city has $700 million of outstanding debt.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)