June 27 Standard & Poor's downgraded Stockton,
California to default from selective default on Wednesday,
citing expectations that the city will not pay "substantially"
all of its obligations as they come due.
Stockton's elected officials approved a 2013 budget on
Tuesday night based on the city filing for bankruptcy as soon as
Wednesday. A bedroom community of 300,000 some 85 miles east of
San Francisco and a casualty of the real estate bust, Stockton
is set to become the most populous U.S. city to file for
bankruptcy. It has $700 million of outstanding debt.
"The rating action also reflects the city's decision to file
for bankruptcy protection," the report by S&P said.
The Wall Street credit agency cut to C from CC the ratings
on the city's pension obligation bonds, lease revenue bonds and
certificates of participation - some of which were issued by the
Stockton Public Financing Authority and the Stockton
Redevelopment Agency. The outlook on these ratings is negative.
The negative outlook for the pension obligation bonds was
due to S&P's expectation that the city will not make all the
required payments.
"We see a strong likelihood of a default on the city's 2007A
and 2007B pension obligation bonds in September because these
obligations lack the protection of a dedicated debt service
reserve," the credit agency said.
S&P said it gave the lease revenue bonds and Certificates of
Participation negative outlooks because it could lower their
ratings in the next year "as debt service reserves, sureties,
and restricted funds...are exhausted and/or otherwise not paid
to bondholders."
Bondholders in some lease revenue bonds might face a little
less risk. "For the series 2004 lease revenue bonds, 2006A lease
revenue bonds, 2007A and 2007B lease revenue bonds, and 2009A
lease revenue bonds, we understand debt service reserves or
surety policies will be sufficient to cover debt service in the
fall," S&P said.
It added: "For its series 2003A and 2003B Certificates of
Participation and series 2004 revenue bonds...the city plans to
continue to meet contractual requirements for timely payments
because of the availability of restricted resources".
Stockton was ill-prepared to withstand the real estate
collapse. City officials say Stockton's finances have been
mismanaged over two decades, with too much borrowing in good
times and generous pay and unsustainable benefits granted to
city employees and retirees.
Filing for bankruptcy will protect Stockton from its
creditors. S&P also estimated that the bankruptcy court would
hear the city's petition in September 2012.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)