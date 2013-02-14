* Tesoro's bid for BP's Carson plant investigated by FTC
By Diane Bartz and Erwin Seba
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Tesoro Corp., one of
California's biggest gasoline producers, has made an aggressive
play to buy a BP refinery in southern California but winning
antitrust approval will be no slam dunk.
Tesoro announced in August that it had agreed to buy BP's
Carson plant for $2.5 billion, creating the biggest
oil-refining empire in the Pacific Basin with about a quarter of
California's processing capacity.
The deal is being probed by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and the California attorney general's office. FTC
staff has depositions under way as part of the antitrust
investigation, according to a source knowledgeable about the
probe.
Tesoro has called the planned purchase a "transformational
growth opportunity."
It plans to tie together the Carson refinery with one it
owns in the neighboring Los Angeles suburb of Wilmington,
California. The front gates of the two refineries are three
miles (4.8 kilometers) apart but the north end of the Tesoro
refinery is a little more than a half mile (0.9 km) from the
south end of BP's Carson plant.
The deal has raised eyebrows, particularly in California,
where consumers are frustrated by consistently high and
frequently spiking gas prices.
Chevron Corp produces 27 percent of the specialized
gasoline required by California state environmental laws. Tesoro
is in second place with 14 percent while ConocoPhillips
is just behind at 11 percent. With the deal, Tesoro would remain
in second place but its market share would rise to 26 percent.
Tesoro's preference is to integrate the two refineries,
causing the shuttering of some units at the older, smaller and
less efficient Wilmington refinery, according to sources
familiar with Tesoro's plan.
They could also shut the entire Wilmington refinery if
needed to satisfy the FTC or sell it entirely, the sources said.
The number of Tesoro-owned gas stations, which carry the
brands Tesoro, Shell and USA Gasoline, would rise from about 650
to 1,450 out of more than 9,000 in the state. The 800 acquired
stations are in southern California, Nevada and Arizona.
In a conference call on Feb. 7, an executive with the San
Antonio-based refiner said the company was working with the
agency to win approval to buy the 240,000 bpd Carson refinery,
affiliated plants and retail outlets.
Tesoro expects the sale to be completed in the second half
of this year, said Greg Goff, chief executive officer.
"We ... continue to work with the FTC to complete the
transaction," Goff said. "We don't see anything that would
change the schedule we've laid out (for completion of the
sale)," he said.
Tesoro did not agree to an interview for this story.
If approved, Tesoro would own four refineries on the West
Coast with a combined capacity of 629,500 bpd.
The company would control 24 percent of the crude oil
refining capacity on the West Coast, whose physical isolation
and lack of pipeline connects to the nation's Gulf Coast and
Midwest refining centers make it a virtual fuel island.
And in southern California, Tesoro would have about 33
percent of the market while Chevron would have 26 percent,
raising the possibility of higher gas prices, said Diana Moss,
who teaches economics at the University of Colorado at Boulder
and is an antitrust law expert.
"That kind of scenario would introduce the possibility of
higher prices. ... I can see where they (the FTC) might not like
this deal," she said. "I don't think it's a slam dunk pass.
Clearly it's not a rubber stamp."
FEELING THE POLITICAL HEAT IN DC
While many big, controversial mergers have a political
component underneath layers of economic analysis and theory, in
this case the politics are out in the open.
Just last October, California gas prices spiked to nearly $5
a gallon when Tesoro ran short of supply and was unable to buy
any because of what traders said looked like a squeeze by other
companies.
The price spike sparked uproar among the California
delegation on Capitol Hill, and put pressure on the FTC, which
monitors antitrust violations in the gasoline industry.
"Anything involving oil in California gets a close look,"
said William Kovacic, a former acting chairman of the FTC who
now teaches law school at George Washington University, citing
"relentless political pressure."
Kovacic warned, however, that depositions did not
necessarily mean that the FTC planned to challenge the deal.
"That by itself does not foreshadow a case. If you believe
that some day you might be in this courtroom, this is what you
do," said Kovacic.
Tesoro already owns two refineries in California, and one in
Washington State. There has long been an unwritten rule that no
refiner could own three major refineries in California.
The last refiner to try was Valero several years ago, but
its plan was rejected by the FTC. It was required to sell the
refinery that Tesoro now owns in the San Francisco Bay-area town
of Martinez, California.
The FTC tried to block Western Refining's purchase of Giant
Industries but lost in a court fight.
And Tesoro's bid to buy the BP refinery could well face an
antitrust challenge, said one antitrust expert.
"I can't imagine anything worse. This is the most fragile
gasoline market in the United States. The FTC should be very
aggressive in challenging the deal," said David Balto, a veteran
of the FTC now in private practice.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz and Erwin Seba; editing by Ros
Krasny)