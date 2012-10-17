Oct 17 Fitch Ratings affirmed its AA-minus credit rating for nearly $5.6 billion of outstanding bonds issued by California's Bay Area Toll Authority on Wednesday.

The authority's senior toll bridge revenue bonds and variable-rate demand bonds are affected. Fitch does not rate the authority's outstanding $2.4 billion of subordinate toll bridge revenue bonds.

Preliminary data for fiscal 2012 shows that toll revenues were up 4.8 percent to $625.9 million, Fitch said.