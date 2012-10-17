DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 27
No set time: The Commerce Department issues Building Permit Revisions for January.
Oct 17 Fitch Ratings affirmed its AA-minus credit rating for nearly $5.6 billion of outstanding bonds issued by California's Bay Area Toll Authority on Wednesday.
The authority's senior toll bridge revenue bonds and variable-rate demand bonds are affected. Fitch does not rate the authority's outstanding $2.4 billion of subordinate toll bridge revenue bonds.
Preliminary data for fiscal 2012 shows that toll revenues were up 4.8 percent to $625.9 million, Fitch said.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday that he expects the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to drop below 2.25 percent as global investors seek safety.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.