By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 21 Guidelines to decide
whether transgender prison inmates in California can undergo sex
reassignment surgery took effect Tuesday, making it the first
U.S. state to offer a regular path to such treatment.
California last summer agreed to regularly provide and pay
for treatments including hormones as well as surgery to alter
the biological sex of its prisoners.
"California has set a model for the rest of the country and
ensured transgender people in prison can access life-saving care
when they need it," said Kris Hayashi, executive director of
Transgender Law Center, which represents two inmates who sued
the state after being denied the surgery.
Under the new rules, which follow a legal settlement reached
in August with one of the inmates, prisoners seeking to change
their biological sex would need to be evaluated by medical and
mental health professionals, and present their cases to a
six-member committee of doctors, psychologists and
psychiatrists.
Committee members would vote on whether the surgery was
warranted, and a committee chair who is a medical administrator
in the prison system would hold a tie-breaking vote.
They would also have to live for a year in their preferred
gender roles and undergo hormone therapy.
Under the terms of the settlement with Shiloh Quine, who was
born male but identifies as a woman, the state agreed to
evaluate her for surgery and provide it if an independent
physician approves. After surgery, she would be transferred to a
women's prison.
Officials also agreed to allow other male inmates who
identify as female to be housed in women's prisons after they
have sex-reassignment surgery; female inmates who identify as
male would also be allowed to live in men's prisons after
surgery.
The state also agreed to allow inmates who are transgender
or have gender dysphoria access to clothing, toiletries and
other items consistent with their gender identities.
The state had earlier been ordered by a court to pay for sex
reassignment surgery for Michelle Norsworthy, another inmate who
was born male but identified as female.
Norsworthy, who was released on parole and thus made
ineligible for surgery funded by the prison system, also
welcomed the new guidelines.
"I am beyond proud to have been part of the movement to make
this policy happen," Norsworthy said. "I suffered for decades as
my identity, my medical needs and my very humanity were denied
by the people and the system responsible for my care."
