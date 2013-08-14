Aug 14 Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday it may cut the rating of 15 California state transit
agencies, citing the possibility they may lose federal grants.
Moody's said about $6.5 billion of rated is affected.
The transit unions in California have claimed that the
California Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA)
infringes on their right to collective bargaining, resulting in
the Department of Labor not certifying various grants to seven
rated California transit agencies, which affects $3 billion of
federal aid and challenging their finances, the ratings agency
said in a statement.
Moody's said the grants of the other California agencies are
at risk of a similar delay or decertification.