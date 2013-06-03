SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 California State Treasurer
Bill Lockyer said on Monday he would not campaign for statewide
office in 2014 when his current term ends and instead would
retire from elective office.
Lockyer, a Democrat, has had an extensive career in
California politics as a legislator and as the state's attorney
general prior to serving as treasurer.
"It's been an exciting, fulfilling and rewarding 45 years,"
Lockyer said in a statement. "But it's time to make the break
and explore other opportunities. I don't have any definite plans
right now, other than to do my job as Treasurer. But I look
forward to starting a new phase of my life."