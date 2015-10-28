By Steve Gorman
tensions between Southern California port truckers and shipping
companies they accuse of wage theft escalated on Tuesday as a
group of drivers demanded recognition as full-fledged employees
and petitioned to join the Teamsters union.
The action, according to the Teamsters, was taken by at
least 50 drivers who work for New Jersey-based Intermodal Bridge
Transport (IBT) hauling freight to and from the ports of Los
Angeles and Long Beach, the busiest cargo hub in America.
Teamsters officials said it marked an incremental but
unprecedented effort in which workers treated by management as
contractors had for the first time mustered a majority of their
ranks to simultaneously seek employee status and union
representation.
James Hoffa, general president of the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters, marked the occasion by appearing with
a phalanx of union executives and picketers for a waterfront
rally outside a marine terminal in Long Beach.
"You have the support of the 1.4 million Teamster members,"
he said, surrounded by union activists carrying signs that read:
"Wage theft stops here" and "We are all employees".
Management rebuffed the drivers' demands, prompting
petitioning workers - a majority of the company's 80-plus labor
force in Los Angeles - to go on strike, the union said.
Officials at IBT, a division of Chinese global shipping giant
COSCO, were not immediately available for comment.
The IBT truckers joined scores of other drivers already
picketing two other port-based trucking companies - Pacific 9
Transportation and XPO Logistics - likewise targeted by
the Teamsters.
Although the striking drivers account for just a fraction of
13,600 tractor-trailer rigs registered to serve the ports of
Los Angeles and Long Beach, the dispute has implications for
hundreds of companies and thousands of workers in Southern
California.
The port drivers accuse management of engaging in wage theft
by illegally classifying them as contractors and deducting
truck-leasing charges, repair costs and other expenses from
their paychecks.
Many truckers thus end up earning less than minimum wage,
leaving a typical driver short-changed by some $60,000 a year,
according to the Teamsters.
Their grievances have been affirmed in dozens of federal and
state labor enforcement decisions and at least one court ruling,
but the Teamsters say most of the companies have dug in their
heels by seeking to appeal the rulings.
The Teamsters have managed to obtain union contracts for
about 500 drivers through "labor peace" agreements with several
trucking companies at the ports. But the IBT drivers were the
first group of misclassified workers in which a majority had
petitioned for union representation from inside the company,
Teamsters officials said.
Teamster organizers said picketing would be expanded on
Wednesday to a major warehouse operated by the California
Cartage Company, where hundreds of workers hired at low wages
through a staffing agency unload cargo for big retailers such as
Amazon.com and Lowe's Companies.
