Feb 2 U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on
Thursday to cut funding to the University of California at
Berkeley after protesters smashed windows and set fires at the
liberal-leaning school, forcing the cancellation of an
appearance by a far-right Breitbart News editor.
"If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices
violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO
FEDERAL FUNDS?" Trump wrote on Twitter at 6:13 a.m. EST (1113
GMT). He did not elaborate.
Representatives for the university, which has 38,000
students and a long history of activism, could not immediately
be reached for comment outside of the school's business hours.
Like other major U.S. research universities, Berkeley
depends on federal agencies for scientific grants and other
support. It was not immediately clear, however, what action
Trump could take without authorization from Congress, or without
risking legal action.
Trump's chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon,
previously headed Breitbart News.
Hours before Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos was to give a
speech at Berkeley's student union on Wednesday, hundreds of
protesters clashed with police at the campus.
Demonstrators tossed metal barricades and rocks through the
building's windows and set a generator on fire near the
entrance, footage from news outlets showed. Police ordered the
crowds to disperse, and the school was put on lockdown.
"We shut down the event," one protester told CNN. "It was
great. Mission accomplished."
In a statement, the university blamed about 150 "masked
agitators" for the violence during the otherwise mostly peaceful
demonstration by about 1,500 people.
The school "is proud of its history and legacy as home of
the free speech movement" in the 1960s, the statement said.
Many of the protesters voiced opposition to Trump, CNN
reported. The president's executive orders and proposed
policies, including his suspension of the U.S. refugee program
and temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority
countries, have triggered largely peaceful demonstrations by
tens of thousands of people across the United States.
Yiannopoulos, whose Twitter account was suspended last year
after he was accused of participating in the online harassment
of a black actor, told Fox News he was rushed to safety by his
security guards and police after protesters began throwing
rocks.
"Obviously it's a liberal campus so they hate any
libertarians or conservatives who dare to express an opinion on
their campuses," he said. "They particularly don't like me."
