SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Citing California's
improving economy, Fitch Ratings raised its rating on Wednesday
for $4.58 billion of the state's outstanding economic recovery
bonds to AA from A-plus.
"Pledged revenues have continued to gain strength reflecting
the gradual improvement of the state's economy, resulting in
higher coverage and accelerating the early retirement of the
bonds," Fitch said in a statement.
It said the outlook on the debt is stable.
Security for the bonds, known as "ERBs," is provided by a
dedicated one-quarter-cent sales tax. The debt also carries a
general obligation pledge of the state.
California voters in 2004 authorized the state to issue up
to $15 billion of the debt. The state sold $10.9 billion of the
bonds in its 2004 fiscal year and $3.2 billion of the bonds in
its 2008 fiscal year to raise cash and to help balance its
budgets.
Fitch last week affirmed its A rating on approximately $74
billion of California's outstanding general obligation bonds.
Fitch had raised its rating on the debt from A-minus in August.