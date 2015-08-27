(Adds details about water conservation regulation)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Drought-stricken
California cut urban water use statewide by 31.3 percent during
July, exceeding a government mandate to reduce consumption by 25
percent for a second consecutive month, the State Water
Resources Control Board said on Thursday.
July's water savings moved the state 228,940 acre-feet (74.6
billion gallons) closer to the goal of saving 1.2 million
acre-feet of water by February 2016, the target set by
California Governor Jerry Brown's executive order in April.
The regulation requires more than 400 water suppliers in
cities and towns statewide to provide monthly water use reports
to the State Water Board. The regulation is primarily focused on
reducing outdoor irrigation by residents and does not apply to
industrial or agricultural operations.
"Californians' response to the severity of the drought this
summer is now in high gear and shows that they get that we are
in the drought of our lives," said Felicia Marcus, chair of the
State Water Resources Control Board.
"This isn't your mother's drought or your grandmother's
drought, this is the drought of the century," she said.
Dozens of communities reduced water use more than 15 percent
beyond their conservation standards in July, while just four
missed their target. The four were the cities of Livingston,
Hanford, Blythe and the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services
District.
The State Water Board has sent compliance orders to nine
suppliers that missed their targets in either June or July. The
board has not yet levied fines for non-compliance, preferring to
work with those communities to help enhance their performance,
officials said during a conference call with reporters.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dan
Grebler)