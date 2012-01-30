Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
ISTANBUL Jan 30 TPG Capital, News Corp and Time Warner have placed bids for the media assets of Turkey's Calik Holding, which also has interests in energy and finance, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
"TPG, (News Corp's Rupert) Murdoch and Time Warner placed bids. I know TPG is very aggressive," said a source close to the deal, adding the submitted bids were around $1 billion, near the asking price.
He said the sale process could be completed in February.
Calik bought ATV-Sabah for $1.1 billion in 2007 from the Savings, Deposits and Insurance Fund (TMSF). Calik took on $750 million of bank debt in April 2008 to finance that acquisition. (Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.