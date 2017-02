ISTANBUL May 8 Turkey's Calik Holding, with interests in construction, media, energy and finance, has mandated banks for a possible dollar-denominated eurobond issue, bankers said on Tuesday.

They said the bank had mandated Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of meetings with fixed-income investors scheduled between May 10-15 in Europe and the United States. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)