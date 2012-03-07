* Qataris not selling stake in Calik media unit-sources
* Calik looking for strategic partner for majority stake
ISTANBUL, March 7 The bidding deadline for
media assets of Turkey's Calik Holding, including ATV television
and Sabah newspaper, has been postponed two weeks to March 21, a
source close to the sale process told Reuters.
Calik Holding, which also has interests in energy and
finance, in January named Goldman Sachs to manage the
sale of a controlling stake in its media unit, Turkuvaz Radio
and Television Journalism and Publication Co.
ATV television and Sabah newspaper are being evaluated for
separate sales, sources have said.
Calik Holding declined to comment.
News Corp, Time Warner Inc and Dubai-based
Abraaj Capital are among interested parties and could bid up to
around $1 billion, sources said last month.
"The sellers are mainly looking at a strategic partner. Any
other bidders will have to offer a high premium to attract
interest," said a banker close to the deal.
News Corp's Rupert Murdoch met Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
late on Tuesday. Murdoch told Erdogan that News Corp aimed to
increase its investment in Turkey, sources told Reuters. News
Corp owns Fox TV in Turkey.
Calik Holding paid $1.1 billion in 2007 for ATV-Sabah, one
of Turkey's largest media groups.
Ahmet Calik, chairman of the holding company, is regarded as
close to the ruling AK Party's leadership, and that deal gave
the socially conservative, economically liberal government an
influential friend in the media.
A unit of the Qatar Investment Authority, Al Wasaeel
International Media Co, owns a 25 percent stake in the media
unit, according to the Calik website.
The Qataris are not selling their stake, the source said,
which means they would have to be involved in any move to
separate out the TV and newspaper assets.
Erdogan's son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, is the chief executive
of Calik Holding, and his brother Serhat Albayrak is the general
manager of the media unit.
