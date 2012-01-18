ISTANBUL Jan 18 Turkey's Calik Holding will have no problem redeeming a maturing $200 million unsecured note, a company official said, after Fitch Ratings placed it on a watch list due to refinancing concerns.

"There is no problem with the redemption. We will make the redemption," a Calik Holding official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The redemption by Calik, which has interests in media, energy and finance, is due on March 5.

Credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it had placed the $200 million, five-year bond, issued by Globus Capital Finance and guaranteed by Calik, on rating watch negative.

The 8.5 percent bond has been falling in recent weeks, and was trading at a yield of almost 25 percent on Wednesday.

"Fitch assumes that Calik will need to get additional bank lines or external funding to meet the maturity which, to Fitch's knowledge, have yet to be put in place," the agency said.

It said Calik's Sabah-ATV media asset was thinly capitalised, considering the competitive market it is in and its current and projected working capital needs. Calik took on $750 million of bank debt in April 2008 to finance this acquisition.

This month Calik hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of ATV and Sabah, according to sources close to the matter, who said it will accept initial bids until January 18.

Private equity funds including TPG Capital and KKR & Co, along with Time Warner and Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster, RTL Group, are among interested bidders, the sources said.

Analysts are increasingly concerned about the ability of emerging market corporates to repay debt, with this week's default by Kazakhstan's BTA bank on its $2 billion Eurobond underscoring the worries. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Hulmes)