ISTANBUL Feb 21 Dubai-based Abraaj Capital is among companies interested in bidding for Turkish Calik Holding's media assets, ATV television and Sabah newspaper, two sources close to the sale process told Reuters.

Abraaj declined comment.

"As per company policy, Abraaj Capital does not comment on market rumours or speculation relating to investments, acquisitions or exits that we may choose to undertake in the course of our business," Abraaj Capital Turkey Head Selcuk Yorgancioglu said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir)