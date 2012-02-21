Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
ISTANBUL Feb 21 Dubai-based Abraaj Capital is among companies interested in bidding for Turkish Calik Holding's media assets, ATV television and Sabah newspaper, two sources close to the sale process told Reuters.
Abraaj declined comment.
"As per company policy, Abraaj Capital does not comment on market rumours or speculation relating to investments, acquisitions or exits that we may choose to undertake in the course of our business," Abraaj Capital Turkey Head Selcuk Yorgancioglu said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.