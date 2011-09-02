LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 A California solar company
said on Friday it plans to build a $600 million silicon factory
in Mississippi that will be backed by $75 million in incentives
from the state.
Calisolar will produce 16,000 metric tons of silicon at a
factory in Columbus, Mississippi. The silicon will be sold to
customers in the solar industry around the world, the company
said in a statement.
The announcement came less than three months after
Calisolar received a conditional commitment for a $275 million
federal loan guarantee for a silicon manufacturing facility in
Ohio. That location has been scrapped in favor of Mississippi,
but it was unclear how the switch would impact the company's
loan guarantee application.
The company said only that it was in talks with several
financial institutions about providing debt and equity
financing for the project.
The Calisolar incentive package was approved by state
lawmakers on Friday. A separate, $100 million package, was also
approved for biomass company HCL CleanTech Ltd. The Oxford,
North Carolina company plans to spend $1 billion on a new
headquarters, research and development center, and four small
and large commercial plants in Mississippi.
Calisolar's Columbus plant is expected to create 1,000
construction jobs. The company did not say how many permanent
jobs the site would create.
Based in Sunnyvale, California, Calisolar has manufacturing
operations in both California and Ontario, Canada. The company
is one of several U.S. manufacturers of solar grade silicon.
The United States is a net exporter of silicon for the
solar industry, exporting $2.5 billion of the industry's raw
material last year. [ID:nN1E77S14U]
Calisolar investors include Advanced Technology Ventures,
Globespan Capital Partners, Good Energies, Hudson Clean Energy
Partners and Ventures West.
