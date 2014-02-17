LONDON Feb 17 A debt financing totalling around
235 million pounds ($393 million) will back UK credit reference
business Callcredit Information Group's acquisition by US
private equity firm GTRC and management, banking sources said on
Monday.
Vitruvian bought Callcredit in 2009 and put the business up
for sale last year, hiring Jefferies to run a competitive
auction process. GTRC and Callcredit's management announced
their acquisition of the business on Monday for an undisclosed
sum.
The deal, which will be funded with equity and leveraged
loans, attracted a number of banks and funds eager to find
somewhere to put their cash to work following a lack of M&A
activity last year.
GE, HSBC and Lloyds Banking have
provided senior leveraged loans to back the buyout, which will
be launched for syndication to be sold to other banks and
institutional investors in the next couple of weeks, the sources
said.
In addition, Crescent Capital will provide a mezzanine loan,
the sources added.
The financing totals around 6.5 to seven times Callcredit's
core earnings of around 30 million pounds, the sources said.
Callcredit was established 14 years ago. It now employs
around 1,000 professionals in the UK and has operations in
Japan, China, Dubai and Lithuania.