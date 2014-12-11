(Refiles to add ric for Steadfast Group)

Dec 11 Dec 11 Calliden Group Ltd : * Court approves scheme of arrangement * Says federal court of Australia made orders approving scheme of arrangement under which Steadfast Group will acquire all of issued shares in Calliden * Expected that a copy of the court's orders will be lodged with the Australian securities and investments commission on 12 December 2014 * Source text for Eikon