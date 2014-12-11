BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
(Refiles to add ric for Steadfast Group)
Dec 11 Dec 11 Calliden Group Ltd : * Court approves scheme of arrangement * Says federal court of Australia made orders approving scheme of arrangement under which Steadfast Group will acquire all of issued shares in Calliden * Expected that a copy of the court's orders will be lodged with the Australian securities and investments commission on 12 December 2014 * Source text for Eikon
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years