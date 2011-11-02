* Q3 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.15
* Total operating rev rose 39 pct
Nov 2 Oil exploration company Callon Petroleum
Co posted quarterly profit that beat analysts'
estimates, helped by higher production, but cut its full-year
crude oil production forecast.
Callon now expects full-year crude oil production of
995-1,070 million barrels of oil (Mbo), down from its
1,000-1,125 Mbo view earlier.
July-September earnings were $8.4 million, or 21 cents per
share compared with $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year
ago.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 15 cents
on revenue of $33.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Average daily production for the third quarter rose 23
percent to 5,261 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Total operating revenue rose 39 percent to $33.5 million.
Shares of the Natchez, Mississippi-based company closed at
$4.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)