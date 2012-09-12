Sept 12 Callon Petroleum Co cut its production outlook for the current quarter, citing delays in restoring production following downtime caused by Hurricane Isaac.

Shares of the company, which also operates oil and gas properties in Texas and Louisiana, were down about 4 percent in premarket trading.

Production at Gulf of Mexico oil companies came to a near halt as Isaac closed in on Louisiana late last month.

The company reduced its third-quarter production forecast to 4,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 4,600 Boepd, below its previous forecast of 4,500 boepd to 5,000 boe/d.

Callon said the downtime and delays in restoring its East Cameron 257 field, located offshore Gulf of Mexico, hit production by 125 boe/d.

Callon cut its full-year production to between 4,350 Boepd and 4,650 Boepd from a range of 4,500 boepd to 5,000 boepd.

They closed at $6.29 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.